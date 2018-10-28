The New JUMP FORCE Trailer Gives Away the Release Date

The latest trailer for Jump Force, the upcoming fighting video game with many of your favorite anime characters, is set to hit store shelves on February 15, 2019.

There’s a new Jump Force trailer, and to be honest, it doesn’t look any better than the previous ones. The good news is, at least this trailer gives away the release date, so the few folks who are truly interested can now prepare themselves to have a blast.

According to the video, Jump Force is coming out on February 15, 2019, which isn’t too far from today if you think about it. Th trailer shows off several new characters, and a new stages set in Paris and what appears to be Greece.

The video mentions realistic graphics designed to bring these awesome characters to life. But from my point of view, the “realistic graphics” just doesn’t cut it at all. The developers should have gone with a similar style to the newest Dragon Ball Super video game.

Let’s make no mistake here, folks, anime characters never look the part when done in 3D, and that is why Jump Force looks like that odd little brother who might not be your brother, but you’re too scared to ask dad.

Here are some unique things all fans should expect from this game when it comes out next year.

A unique setting, merging the Jump World and the Real World.

The Jump Force, an alliance of the most powerful Manga heroes from Dragon Ball, One Piece, Naruto and much more

Realistic graphics bring Manga characters to life like never before

Xbox One X Enhanced / PS4 Pro Support

We can only hope Jump Force becomes a success, and that in the sequel, the graphics doesn’t look like this mess. Not only that, but the gameplay comes off as unappealing as well, and that’s a major issue going forward.