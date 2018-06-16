The Nintendo Switch YOSHI Game Has Been Delayed To 2019

Nintendo confirmed with the website that it has delayed its Yoshi for Nintendo Switch (working title) game to 2019. Nintendo's official website for the game also now lists a 2019 release.

Nintendo announced the game for Nintendo Switch at the E3 event last year and the game was originally launching this year.



Yoshi was notably absent during Nintendo’s E3 2018 presentation, which Nintendo said ahead of time would focus on its 2018 slate — even though the E3 Nintendo Direct opened with a 2019 game, Daemon X Machina. Yoshi’s game was also not on the E3 2018 show floor, and the game doesn’t even have an official title yet, but since it was previously announced for release this year, we were expecting to see it.





Nintendo describes the game:

Lead Yoshi on a brand new adventure that will turn everything you've come to expect from side-scrolling games upside down! Explore a great, big world decorated like a miniature diorama in a new art style for the franchise, where each side-scrolling stage has the traditional front side as well as a flip side with different views and surprises. Look for items throughout the stage as Yoshi makes his way to the goal. You can even join up with a friend!

Good-Feel is developing the game.