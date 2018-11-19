THE PRINCESS GUIDE Shares New Trailer Focusing On The 4 Knights Princesses
The official NIS America YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.34 trailer of the upcoming fantasy game The Princess Guide. This video is introducing the 4 Knights Princesses and show several action scenes with each of them. The trailer shows what type of animation the game is taking and some voice acting work. Here are the 4 Knights Princesses:
Head Knight of Alixon Liliartie
Guild Master of the Rusty Magic Guild Veronica
Fallen Noble of teh Yudaria Family Monomaria
Sage of the Great Kamara Faith Alpana
Here is the official description of the game by NIS America:
In a land torn by chaos and war, a new evil rises. Now, four princesses from four different kingdoms must learn how to lead their people to victory. Commence the Princess Knight training regimen! As an experienced Knight, you will choose a princess to become your apprentice. Teach her the art of war, and push back the evil that threatens to take over the land! With your choices directly impacting the way your Princess Knight fights, The Princess Guide gives military training a whole new meaning!
Each Princess Knight has a unique story, and your choice affects the tale. Will you train the vengeful Veronica, the gluttonous Liliartie, the chivalrous Monomaria, or the dragon princess Alpana?
The battlefield can get intense. Issue orders to your princess directly on the battlefield, and watch them clash with the enemy forces. Their performance is directly affected by your tutelage.
Your princess's growth depends on you. During conversations and battles, “Praise” or “Scold” your princess to enhance their abilities on the battlefield.
Enjoy original in-game Japanese voices and English text.
