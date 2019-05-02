The Roster For The Highly Anticipated JUMP FORCE Is Complete, According To Bandai Namco
When Bandai Namco and Spike Chunsoft announced Jump Force as their next big intellectual property, anime fans have been eagerly anticipating more characters from Shōnen Jump to be revealed and, for the most part, the developers have listened and introduced characters almost on a monthly basis.
Bandai Namco has recently revealed that the roster for Jump Force, their highly anticipated crossover fighting game, is already complete and will not be announcing any more characters ahead of its release.
Bandai Namco has now officially confirmed that with the addition of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's Jotaro Kujo and Dio Brando, the roster for Jump Force is complete; which is something to be expected given that the game is only 10 days away from releasing.
Now that all of the characters in Jump Force have been officially revealed, the game is featuring Goku, Vegeta, Frieza, Piccolo, Cell, and Future Trunks from Dragon Ball Z, Naruto, Sasuke, Kakashi, Boruto, Kaguya, and Gaara from Naruto, Luffy, Sanji, Zoro, Boa, Sabo, and Blackbeard from One Piece, Ichigo, Aizen, Renji, and Rukia from Bleach, Gon, Hisoka, Killua, and Kurapika from Hunter X Hunter, City Hunter's Ryo, Fist of the North Star's Kenshiro, Kenshin and Makoto Shishio from Rurouni Kenshin, Pegasus Seiya and Dragon Shiryu from Saint Seiya, Toguro and Yusuke Urameshi from Yu Yu Hakusho, My Hero Academia's Deku, Yu-Gi-Oh's Yugi Muto, Dragon Quest's Dai, and Jotaro Kujo and Dio Brando from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, plus Yagami Light and Ryuk as non-playable characters from Death Note.
Jump Force will also be including four brand-new characters designed by Akira Toriyama: Galena, Glover, Kane, and Navigator; although only Galena and Kane have been confirmed to be playable. All of this coupled with the fact that players will also be able to create their own customisable avatar and join the fight to save the Universe; making for a very impressive roster of characters.
It is worth mentioning that Bandai Namco confirmed there would be no more announcements in regards of characters joining the Jump Force roster until the game is released. This doesn't necessarily mean that there won't be any post-launch content coming their way. Given Bandai Namco's trackrecord with other fighting games they've published, it is very likely that this is the case and more characters will be revealed as DLC. That said, Jump Force's roster is already worthy of admiration as it is.
Universes collide as legendary manga heroes and villains are transported to our reality. Massive battles fill epic locales as good and evil clashes, while humankind hangs in the balance.
Jump Force will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on the 15th of February.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]