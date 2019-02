The Roster For The Highly Anticipated JUMP FORCE Is Complete, According To Bandai Namco

Nope! The roster is complete! — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) February 6, 2019

Universes collide as legendary manga heroes and villains are transported to our reality. Massive battles fill epic locales as good and evil clashes, while humankind hangs in the balance.

Jump Force will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on the 15th of February.