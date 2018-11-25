THE SEVEN DEADLY SINS: GRAND CROSS OF LIGHT AND DARKNESS Mobile Game Gets Delayed

South Korean developer Netmarble's upcoming mobile game based on the The Seven Deadly Sins franchise has been delayed. Here is more information on the push back and the project itself.

The official The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross of Light and Darkness website has announced that the game will be delayed to spring 2019 with no specific month given. The reason given for the delay is quality enhancement. The original release date was this year. The mobile game will be available for both iOS and Android devices.



Two videos were shared recently. One of them is a breakdown of the game, it shows actual footage from the game, some of the mechanics and the voice acting. Players can see the official design of several characters like Meliodas, Elizabeth, Ban, Hawk and their respective movesets.



The other video has new footage from other characters like King but it is mainly an interview with the main composer Keiichi Okabe. He is directing an orchestra to produce the soundtrack and speaks about his take on the music.



The game promises to deliver high-quality graphics and action while taking players into a battle with the forces of darkness called "Grand Cross". The game is based on the manga series but it is not specified if it is canon. As soon as more information pops up, we will let you know.









