The Trailer For PERSONA Q2's 3DS Game Has Been Revealed

A brand new trailer for the Persona Q2 3DS game has been unveiled and it reveals a huge array of characters from the previous three games! Check it out after the jump!

Trapped in a movie theater labyrinth with no way out, the characters from Persona 3,4 and 5, encounter a black haired woman named Nagi and a young girl named Hikari. This group of kids must work together to find a way out in Atlus' newest 3DS game; Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth. The game itself will feature 28 characters over three games making this a pretty large scale Persona crossover game. A new trailer has been revealed, featuring the song "Road Less Taken" by Yumi Kawamura, Shihoko Hirata, Lyn and Lotus Juice, that can be checked out right here!







With this being the first Persona Q2 game to be released since 2014, expect Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth to be releasing in Japan first on November 29th with first printings getting DLC bakground music as an added bonus! No word yet on the North American release but stay tuned! Excited for the new game? Share your thoughts in the usual spot!

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE