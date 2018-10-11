The TSUKINO WORLD Mobile Game Is The Latest From The TSUKIPRO Franchise
The TsukiPro franchise has announced Tsukino World, the upcoming app inspired by the music anime series. The app will have a music shop where fans can buy CDs from the franchise, a calendar that has important events, release dates, notifications and daily fortunes in it, that way fans do not miss a thing. The app will also have a seperate area where fans can hangout with a "pet" character. The app is described as a major update for the Tsukino Park app and has a release date of summer 2019.
A mobile game inspired by the TsukiPro franchise is being developed and has been officially announced at the Animate Girls Festival 2018. Here is more information on the upcoming game.
Season 1 of the Tsukiuta anime series this game is inspired by was directed by Itsurou Kawasaki, Katsunori Shimizu is the sound director and Sayaka Harada wrote the script. The season aired from July 2016 to September 2016 and has 13 episodes. Movic and Pierrot Plus produced it while Studio Pierrot animated it. As soon as more information on the second season pops up, we will let you know.
The voice cast and their roles are the following: Ryouhei Kimura as Shun Shimotsuki, Shouta Aoi as Rui Minazuki, Kousuke Toriumi as Hajime Mutsuki, Yoshimasa Hosoya as Arata Uzuki, Toshiki Masuda as Koi Kisaragi, KENN as Aoi Satsuki, Takashi Kondou as Yoru Nagatsuki and Tetsuya Kakihara as You Hazuki.
