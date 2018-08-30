THE WORLD ENDS WITH YOU -FINAL REMIX- Gets New Stage, Character And Co-op Game Mode

There is a bunch of new information and content regarding the Square Enix game. Fans of the project will have a new stage to play on, a co-op mode to test out and more. Click the link to find out more!

The release of The World Ends With You -Final Remix- is getting closer and closer. This is why Square Enix does not miss the opportunity to offer us good information on what the title will bring compared to its original version. A new character, a new scenario, mini-games or a cooperative mode.



The new stage will come under the name of A New Day, and will consist of Neku being transported to the famous Shibuya crossing, in the heart of Tokyo. An email on your mobile will inform you that a great test will begin. Inside this strange sub-world you will find Coco, a young energetic and calculating woman with a style of dress inspired by Harajuku, the district of Tokyo fashion. Neku and company must find a way to flee from Shibuya in 24 hours.

This scenario will also have new enemies and new missions, which will impose certain conditions to combat, from reducing the life of our character gradually, to a giant ball that will hit everything in its path. There will also be new pins, which will provide various bonuses to Neku. These pins will be the protagonists of Pin Slammer, the new mini-game in which we will have to throw our pins to the opponent's pins in order to throw them off the stage.

Finally, among the novelties of The World Ends With You -Final Remix- there is a local cooperative mode for two players, each of whom can use a Joy-Con. This mode can be activated from the menu and allows you to add your partner's techniques as if they were pins, and you can deploy them at any time. Working together to damage enemies, the level of synchronization of the characters will provide a bonus of damage.