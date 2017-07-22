Video Games Headlines

There Could Be A Lot More CASTLEVANIA Seasons Coming From Netflix

The 4-episode first season of the Castlevania anime currently streaming on Netflix recently received a second season commitment from Netflix.

MarkJulian | 7/22/2017
Netflix was so impressed with the first season of the Castlevania anime that they ordered a second season the day that it was released and committed to doubling the number of episodes from 4 to 8. 

In a recent interview executive produer and writer Warren Ellis revealed that the project initially started out as a direct-to-video movie trilogy, which might explain why the first four episodes felt like a set-up for later events- it was essentially just the first act of a film.

In a seperate interview, showrunner Adi Shankar teased that the rich history of the Castlevania series and the Belmont clan allows for the show to go well beyond the two currently announced seasons.  "We’re not giving a specific number [of seasons]… If you’re looking at the Belmont family history — which is in and of itself super-interesting — we’ve tackled the story of one Belmont in the first season. Castlevania lore is very deep and rich. I personally don’t ever want to stop working on this."

There's currently no details on when the second season will be released but keep it locked to Anime Mojo for future updates.
