There Could Be A Lot More CASTLEVANIA Seasons Coming From Netflix

Netflix was so impressed with the first season of theanime that they ordered a second season the day that it was released and committed to doubling the number of episodes from 4 to 8.In a recent interview executive produer and writer Warren Ellis revealed that the project initially started out as a direct-to-video movie trilogy , which might explain why the first four episodes felt like a set-up for later events- it was essentially just the first act of a film.In a seperate interview , showrunner Adi Shankar teased that the rich history of the Castlevania series and the Belmont clan allows for the show to go well beyond the two currently announced seasons. "There's currently no details on when the second season will be released but keep it locked to Anime Mojo for future updates.