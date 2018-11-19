These Japanes Games Won Big at the Golden Joystick Awards 2018 Event

Octopath Traveler and Monster Hunter: World came away as big winners at the recently held Golden Joystick Awards 2018. Fornite won the biggest prize, unfortunately.

The Golden Joystick Awards 2018 is over and done with, and guess what? Two of our favorite Japanese games walked away with awards. The titles in question are Octopath Traveler, and Monster Hunter: World.

Before the major awards were handed down, the show game the lifetime achievement award to Hidetaka Miyazak, the president of FromSoftware. To us, this award was a long time coming because he has contributed a lot to the gaming industry.

Now, as for Square Enix's Octopath Traveler, it won the Nintendo Game of the Year award, while CAPCOM's Monster Hunter: World game walked away with the Best Cooperative Game award.

It shouldn’t be a surprise that these games won big because they are some of the best titles to come out in 2018. They are the type of games players will be tuning into for months or even years to come.

When it comes down to the game that earned the Ultimate Game of the Year award, that privilege fell to Fortnite. I’m not a big fan of the game by any means, therefore, I do believe many others are out in the wild that are better than this Battle Royale title.

However, seeing as Fortnite is the most played video game of 2018, we can understand why it won the biggest award of the show. Still, we must bear in mind that at the Golden Joystick Awards 2017, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild won the Ultimate Game of the Year award, and Fortnite is nowhere close to that title in terms of quality.