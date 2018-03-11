 This New Trailer For KINGDOM HEARTS III Focuses On The "Kingdom Of Corona" World; Check It Out
Tangled's respective world and characters are the focus of this new trailer for Kingdom Hearts III - which released at Italy's LUCCA event. Hit the jump to check it out...

Nebula | 11/3/2018
Filed Under: "Video Games" Source: LUCCA
A new trailer for Kingdom Hearts III recently released, during Italy's LUCCA event, which focused on one of the game's many Disney-themed worlds. The Kingdom of Corona from the 2011 animated film Tangled is shown off along with its respective characters - those of course being Rapunzel and Flynn Rider.

Along with the typical gang (of Sora, Donald, and Goofy), Rapunzel swings around with her magical lockes taking out many a Heartless enemy. Rapunzel has seen somewhat of a resurgence this year as she'll also be returning in Disney's upcoming Wreck-It Ralph sequel: Ralph Breaks The Internet - alongside her fellow Disney princesses.

Check out the trailer for yourself below (as well as the Japanese version):



What do you think of the trailer? Are you looking forward to exploring the grassy plains of Corona? 

Kingdom Hearts III releases for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on January 25th.
