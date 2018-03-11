This New Trailer For KINGDOM HEARTS III Focuses On The "Kingdom Of Corona" World; Check It Out

Tangled 's respective world and characters are the focus of this new trailer for Kingdom Hearts III - which released at Italy's LUCCA event. Hit the jump to check it out...

A new trailer for Kingdom Hearts III recently released, during Italy's LUCCA event, which focused on one of the game's many Disney-themed worlds. The Kingdom of Corona from the 2011 animated film Tangled is shown off along with its respective characters - those of course being Rapunzel and Flynn Rider.



Along with the typical gang (of Sora, Donald, and Goofy), Rapunzel swings around with her magical lockes taking out many a Heartless enemy. Rapunzel has seen somewhat of a resurgence this year as she'll also be returning in Disney's upcoming Wreck-It Ralph sequel: Ralph Breaks The Internet - alongside her fellow Disney princesses.



Check out the trailer for yourself below (as well as the Japanese version):