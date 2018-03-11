This New Trailer For KINGDOM HEARTS III Focuses On The "Kingdom Of Corona" World; Check It Out
A new trailer for Kingdom Hearts III recently released, during Italy's LUCCA event, which focused on one of the game's many Disney-themed worlds. The Kingdom of Corona from the 2011 animated film Tangled is shown off along with its respective characters - those of course being Rapunzel and Flynn Rider.
Tangled's respective world and characters are the focus of this new trailer for Kingdom Hearts III - which released at Italy's LUCCA event. Hit the jump to check it out...
Along with the typical gang (of Sora, Donald, and Goofy), Rapunzel swings around with her magical lockes taking out many a Heartless enemy. Rapunzel has seen somewhat of a resurgence this year as she'll also be returning in Disney's upcoming Wreck-It Ralph sequel: Ralph Breaks The Internet - alongside her fellow Disney princesses.
Check out the trailer for yourself below (as well as the Japanese version):
What do you think of the trailer? Are you looking forward to exploring the grassy plains of Corona?
Kingdom Hearts III releases for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on January 25th.
