This New Video Of POWER RANGERS: LEGACY WARS Shows Off Shadow Ranger's Badass Moveset

Anubis "Doggie" Cruger, also known as Shadow Ranger, is joining Power Rangers: Legacy Wars today! nWay recently released a brand new gameplay trailer which shows of his epic moveset. Check it out...

From the Power Rangers S.P.D series, Anubis "Doggie" Cruger is a alien - his appearance being a combination of both human and jackal. He's was the Commander of S.P.D's Earth Branch until his promotion to Supreme Commander of Space Patrol Delta. Thanks to this video we now know his full set of abilities and a couple of combos.



Check out the gameplay video below:

Here's a couple justice-doling moves to give you an idea of what to expect from Doggie:

Shadow Slice: Cruger dashes forward, covering a sizable distance and then hits with a sword attack, knocking the enemy high up into the air and then dashing back out of range.



Shadow Saber: Cruger calls upon the power of S.P.D then dashes forward and knocks the enemy off the ground, setting up for other combos or moves.



Confinement: Cruger summons a blue cube to surround the enemy, which keeps the enemy unable to move or dash. It is unclear though if the enemy can still take damage during this time.

What do you think of the trailer? Will you be battling opponents as Shadow Ranger in Power Rangers: Legacy Wars? You can watch some more gameplay of the new character in the video below: