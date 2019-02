This Recently Released JUMP FORCE Trailer Puts The Spotlight On Asta Battling Yugi Muto In Paris

Jump Force is just around the corner, so be sure to take a look at the latest gameplay trailer down below, featuring a truly epic brawl between the main stars of Black Clover and Yu-Gi-Oh! in Paris...

Watch as Yugi's trump card goes up against Asta's Demon-Slayer Sword in #JUMPFORCE!



Take their battle into your own hands and Unite to Fight on February 15th! Pre-Order your copy today: https://t.co/2aJpkJ6b9F pic.twitter.com/dPxhrkUq7V — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) 4 lutego 2019

For the first time ever, the most famous Manga heroes are thrown into a whole new battleground: our world. Uniting to fight the most dangerous threat, the Jump Force will bear the fate of the entire human kind. Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Weekly Jump Magazine, the game is making the most of latest technologies to bring characters to life in a never-seen-before realistic design.

Publisher Bandai Namco has released yet another gameplay trailer for their upcoming fighting extravaganza Jump Force, this time putting the spotlight on Yugi Muto and Asta, the main protagonists of the Yu-Gi-Oh! and Black Clover series. Considering that both heroes will use their spectacular abilities in-game, it shouldn't be surprising that the said trailer is filled with awe-inspiring new footage.In the highly anticipated fighting video game, Asta will fight with two deadly swords – his rush-type Demon-Slayer Sword and ranged-type Demon-Dweller Sword, while fans of Yugi Muto should be more than happy to see that Bandai Namco has seemingly put a lot of effort into recreating his trademark moves and skills from the anime, including Yugi's card deck from Duel Monsters, allowing him to summon some helpful characters such as Dark Magician, Dark Magician Girl, and Slifer the Sky Dragon.In Jump Force, you will have a chance to fight other players and AI as famous heroes and villains from many fan-favorite series, including Naruto (Sasuke, Boruto), Bleach (Ichigo, Aizen), and Rurouni Kenshin (Makoto Shishio, Kenshin Himura), with more fighters joining the game's cast on a daily basis.Jump Force is just around the corner, so be sure to take a look at the latest video down below:

Jump Force will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC February 15, 2019.