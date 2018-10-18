Three CYBER TROOPERS VIRTUAL-ON Games Are Coming To The PS4
Sega Games has announced that three Virtual-On games will be getting a port for the PlayStation 4: Cyber Troopers Virtual-On, Cyber Troopers Virtual-On: Oratorio Tangram M.S.B.S. Ver. 5.66, and Cyber Troopers: Virtual-On Force. These games will be available in Japan's PlayStation Store, there is no officail release date.
Developer Sega AM3's arcade mecha shooter games, Virtual On: Cyber Troopers, are coming to the PlayStation 4. These three games are getting a port, making them playable in the next-gen console.
A Campfire crowdfunding campaing was launched to produce a Twin-Stick controller for A Certain Magical Virtual-On. This controller is now in production, since the campaign went past its expectations, it can be used to play the new PS4 Virtual-On games.
Virtual-On: Cyber Troopers launched in Arcades in 1996 and hit PCs on June 1997, having both single-player and multiplayer options. Oratoria Tangram hit the Xbox Live Arcade in 2009, the latest version had significant changes like upgrading aesthtetics and improving the NAOMI hardware.
