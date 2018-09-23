Tokyo Game Show 2018 Debuts New Gameplay Of KINGDOM HEARTS III, Check It Out

During Tokyo Game Show 2018, Square Enix debuted some new a ton of new gameplay of Kingdom Hearts III - which features its in-game worlds based on Toy Story and Frozen . Hit the jump to check it out...

presented some new footage during Tokyo Game Show 2018. As you can see in the 37-minute video below, the Japanese publisher showed off some new and exciting gameplay of two in-game worlds - one based on Pixar animated film series Toy Story, and the other based on Walt Disney Animation Studios' film Frozen.



Most of the worlds featured in the game based on Disney properties are new to the series - such as the Kingdom of Corona (based on Tangled), San Fransokyo (Big Hero 6), Toy Box (Toy Story), Monstropolis (Monsters, Inc.) and Arendelle (Frozen). Not to mention an original world built solely for the game as well as returning worlds such as Olympus (from Hercules), The Caribbean (Pirates of the Caribbean), and many more.



As previous Kingdom Hearts games' worlds featured worlds that loosely followed the events of the films they were based on, an exciting prospect of Kingdom Hearts III is that; The worlds based on Toy Story and Big Hero 6 feature wholly original stories. While Big Hero 6's is set after the events of the animated film of the same name, Toy Story's is set between the events of Toy Story 2 and Toy Story 3.



What do you think of the new gameplay footage? Which world are you most excited to explore? Check out one of the game's trailers below:



