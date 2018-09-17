Tokyo Game Show 2018 Will See The Debut Of A New KINGDOM HEARTS III Trailer Tomorrow

The Kingdom Hearts Twitter account has announced that tomorrow will see the debut of a brand new trailer for Kingdom Hearts III - ahead of Tokyo Game Show 2018. Hit the jump...

Though it hasn't been long since the last Kingdom Hearts III trailer, Sqaure Enix are squaring up to drop a brand new trailer tomorrow - ahead of Tokyo Game Show 2018.



The official Kingdom Hearts Twitter account recently shared a brief teaser for the upcoming trailer. It's just a gif, so don't get your hopes up for an epic clip of the trailer itself, but it consists of Toy Story characters Buzz, Woody, Hamm, and Rex taking a peek over Andy's bed as they've just heard that the trailer is dropping tomorrow and are eager to see it - at least that's what the tweet amusingly supposes.

When you hear a new #KingdomHearts III trailer is dropping tomorrow… 👀#KH3sharethemagic pic.twitter.com/e2NYCR7J9V — Kingdom Hearts (@KINGDOMHEARTS) September 17, 2018

As mentioned, the previous trailer for the Kingdom Hearts title dropped only a week ago and showed off the game's Big Hero 6 influence. The Big Hero 6 characters Baymax and Hiro made an appearance and toured Sora, Goofy, and Donald through San Fransokyo.



Though we don't know exactly what the trailer has in store for us, we can guess that perhaps some more Toy Story action based on the tweeted gif. Also, back when the previous trailer dropped, a Square Enix YouTube channel made note it was but a snippet of the Tokyo Game Show trailer - meaning that tomorrow's is the trailer in full.



Are you excited to see yet another glimpse at the upcoming Kingdom Hearts game? What elements do you hope that the trailer shows off?

Kingdom Hearts III releases on January 25th, 2019 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.