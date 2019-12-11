TOKYO GHOUL: RE CALL TO EXIST Reveals Two New Trailers

A brand new Tokyo Ghoul game is coming and new footage has been released for the upcoming game! Hit the jump to check out what is to come!

Bandai Namco Entertainment has some new footage that was unveiled for the upcoming game, Tokyo Ghoul:re Call to Exist! The game is a third person survival action game that allows you to choose between the side of the ghouls or investigators. The game plans on letting players experience moments from the manga and will even feature a multiplayer mode! Make sure to check out the trailers below! which feature two key mechanics from the game!



Campaign trailer:







Recollections mode:







Excited for the new game? Which side will you choose? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot! Tokyo Ghoul:re Call to Exist releases on PS4, in Japan, on November 14th and on PS4 and Steam, for Europe and North America, on November 15th.

