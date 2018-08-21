TOKYO GHOUL:RE CALL TO EXIST Is Adding Several New Characters To Its Playable Roster
The magazine V Jump from Shueisha revealed that Sho Arima, Shu Tsukiyama, Kotaro Amon and Toka Kirishima will join the roster for Tokyo Ghoul:re Call to Exist.
Tokyo Ghoul:re Call to Exist just keeps getting better and better. This latest report lists new characters joining the fray, click the link and check out who they are!
The game is adapting storylines from Tokyo Ghoul and the Tokyo Ghoul:re manga. If you like to play with friends, fret not, multiplayer will be available as well. Players will be able to operate ghouls or investigators.
Game Synopsis:
“On the streets of Tokyo, the war against Ghouls and Investigators rages on with one goal — to survive. Will you be a Ghoul or an Investigator? To eat or be eaten, this is the question... Based off the popular horror manga, TOKYO GHOUL: re CALL to EXIST is the first video game of the franchise to come to the west, uniting the characters from TOKYO GHOUL, TOKYO GHOUL √A and TOKYO GHOUL:re.”
Tokyo Ghoul:re Call To Exist will be available for the PlayStation 4 in winter, no specific dates released.
