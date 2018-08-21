TOKYO GHOUL:RE CALL TO EXIST Is Adding Several New Characters To Its Playable Roster

Tokyo Ghoul:re Call to Exist just keeps getting better and better. This latest report lists new characters joining the fray, click the link and check out who they are!

The magazine

V Jump

from

Shueisha

revealed that Sho Arima, Shu Tsukiyama, Kotaro Amon and Toka Kirishima will join the roster for

Tokyo Ghoul:re Call to Exist

.

The game is adapting storylines from Tokyo Ghoul and the Tokyo Ghoul:re manga. If you like to play with friends, fret not, multiplayer will be available as well. Players will be able to operate ghouls or investigators.

Game Synopsis:

“On the streets of Tokyo, the war against Ghouls and Investigators rages on with one goal — to survive. Will you be a Ghoul or an Investigator? To eat or be eaten, this is the question... Based off the popular horror manga, TOKYO GHOUL: re CALL to EXIST is the first video game of the franchise to come to the west, uniting the characters from TOKYO GHOUL, TOKYO GHOUL √A and TOKYO GHOUL:re.”