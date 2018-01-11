Ultimate Megazords Form In This New Trailer For Mobile-RPG POWER RANGERS: ALL STARS

This new trailer for upcoming mobile-RPG game Power Rangers: All Stars provides a look at the dungeon-crawler's gameplay and available Rangers. Check it out...

recently dropped.



All Stars features a plethora of Rangers from series like Power Rangers S.P.D, Mystic Force, RPM, and Mighty Morphin. This new gameplay trailer gives you a look at some of these teams in-action as well as a couple of their special abilites and attacks. But of course, no special move will be as powerful as the Megazord, and near the end of the trailer we get a look at the Delta Squad iteration of it forming. A brand new gameplay trailer for upcoming mobile-RPG game Power Rangers: All StarsAll Stars features a plethora of Rangers from series like Power Rangers S.P.D, Mystic Force, RPM, and Mighty Morphin. This new gameplay trailer gives you a look at some of these teams in-action as well as a couple of their special abilites and attacks. But of course, no special move will be as powerful as the Megazord, and near the end of the trailer we get a look at the Delta Squad iteration of it forming.

Power Rangers: All Stars is a dungeon-crawling RPG, available soon for mobile devices, which lets you mix and match your favourite Power Rangers from various series and hack and slash your way through waves of enemies with personable special moves and the like.

Watch the new trailer below:





What do you think of the trailer? Will you be downloading Power Rangers: All Stars from the App Store (once it's available)?