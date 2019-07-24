UPDATE: SONIC THE HEDGEHOG: The Upcoming Movie's Release Date Has Seemingly Been Pushed Back Again

According to an official social media account of the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie, it will now arrive in theatres in March of next year instead of February.

Sonic the Hedgehog movie now delayed to March 2020 (was Feb 14th, 2020), according to the official Twitter bio pic.twitter.com/unoj1tTJHw — Wario64 (@Wario64) July 24, 2019

Back in April, the release date of Paramount's upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie was changed from November of this year to February of next year. However, not it seems that the film will debut in theatres in March.An official social media account of the upcoming film has changed its bio to now sayinstead of the previously held date of February 14th (via).Oddly, though a change of release date would obviously be something of note; it appears that, other than in this bio, Paramount haven't officially announced the alteration anywhere. Check it out below:

Update: The bio has once again been updated. Now, it says that the film will release in February after all. Why it was changed and then reverted back, we're none the wiser. Perhaps the film will be delayed by a month but they're simply not ready to announce it yet. Regardless, as it stands Sonic the Hedgehog will race into theatres in February 2020.