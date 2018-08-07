Western Release Confirmed For TOKYO GHOUL: RE CALL TO EXIST By Brand New Announcement Trailer

Bandai Namco confirmed, during their recent panel at Anime Expo, that their upcoming video game adaptation of Tokyo Ghoul will be releasing in the US for both PS4 and PC. Hit the jump to find out more...

During Bandai Namco's Anime Expo 2018 presentation they announced that the upcoming Tokyo Ghoul: re Call To Exist video game will be officially releasing in the US (and Europe) for both PS4 and PC.



Though they didn't have a specific release date ready to announce, they did debut an exciting, new trailer. Check it out below:





The game appears to be a third-person action-survival game - though it has been confirmed that you will be able to take on your friends and other players in online battles.



The upcoming video game is based on the fantasy manga produced by Sui Ishida and hopes to be just as dark and atmospheric as the material it's based on.



Here's re Call to Exist's synopsis:

“Will you eat—or be eaten?”



Tokyo Ghoul: re Call to Exist is a third-person perspective survival action game set in the world of Tokyo Ghoul and Tokyo Ghoul: re.



Players are divided into Ghouls, beings that take on the form of a human while eating humans, and Investigators, humans that battle Ghouls, and will utilize special attack means (weapons), including a Ghoul’s Kagune or an Investigator’s Quinque, “in order to survive” in heated battles.



Online, the game supports battles with a large number of people, as well as co-op battles to survive with friends.

What do you think of the brand new trailer? Are you glad that Tokyo Ghoul: re Call To Exist will be releasing stateside?