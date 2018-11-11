WORLD END HEROES Mobile Game Has Revealed An Introduction Trailer

Developer Square Enix has shared an introduction video for the upcoming mobile game, World End Heroes . Here is more information on the video and the game.

The official Square Enix YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.37 minute promotional introduction video for the upcoming World End Heroes mobile game. The video shows many action scenes, shows off the protagonists, gives dialogue scenes and shows the animation style it will take.

The video describes the mobile game as a situation style role-playing game of a new sense.

The voice members are the following: Kenji Akabane, Kōhei Amasaki, Kaito Ishikawa, Kazuhiko Inoue, Yūma Uchida, Kouki Uchiyama, Yuichiro Umehara, Megumi Ogata, Nobuhiko Okamoto, Yūsuke Kobayashi, Takahiro Sakurai, Nobunaga Shimazaki, Tomokazu Sugita, Hiroki Suzuki, Ryota Takeuchi, Kenji Nojima, Satoshi Hino, Shun Horie, Kenta Miyake, Ayumu Murase, and Hiroyuki Yoshino.



The game will be available for both iOS and Android devices. The official Twitter account revealed the official release date of November 13. There is also a video opening which Square Enix had previously revealed, you can check that out down below as well.



