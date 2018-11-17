WORLD END SYNDROME And BLAZBLUE CENTRAL FICTION SPECIAL EDITION Are Being Released In North America

Developer and publisher Arc System Works has announced that it will release both World End Syndrome and BlazBlue: Central Fiction Special Edition in North America. Here is more information.

More news popping up from Anime NYC 2018 in the form of BlazBlue Central Fiction Special Edition and World End Syndrome. WES will be released in North America by Arc System Works for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. The game will be available in digital form in spring 2019. Japanese audio and English subtitles for both.

Here is the official description of the game:

WES is a romantic adventure game from the collaboration of Arc System Works and TOYBOX.

Characters are designed by Yuki Kato, an artist and designer for the BLAZBLUE series. Other known creators on the project include Tomio Kanazawa for scenario and Takashi Nitta for music.

The story takes place in a coastal town called “Mihate Town.”

The protagonist gets transferred to “Mihate High School” in the town and begins a new life, where he meets the heroines: Maimi Kusunose, a cheerful girl, and Miu Amana, a quiet girl.

How you interact with the girls through unforgettable summer experiences and incidents that happen in the peaceful town will drastically change the ending.