YAKUZA ONLINE: Launch Trailer Has Officially Released

After the massive success of the Yakuza franchise; it was only a matter of time before a mobile game would be announced and released. Well its finally here! Check it out!

After the success of Yakuza 6; after almost 20 years in prison, Ichiban Kasuga returns to his hometown only to find that he will have to take back the criminal underbelly of his town and reclaim his long lost home. This is the story of Yakuza Online and anyone can play it on a mobile device! The series itself will be the beginning of what will hopefully be a multi installment console storyline following Ichiban. A brand new launch trailer was released that can be seen below!







The game is free to play and downloadable on iOS and Android and PC! There will of course be in game purchases but if anyone is excited for another exciting addition to the Yakuza franchise; share your thoughts in the comments!

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE