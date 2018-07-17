YO-KAI WATCH 4 From Level 5 is scheduled for the Nintendo Switch this year

Video game studio, Level 5, are working on Yo-kai Watch 4 for all platforms. Not to mention, there's a new anime series set to come out this year, so that's exciting.

I’m not sure of how many of us have heard of Yo-kai Watch. It’s not a popular franchise by any means, but it has been around for quite a few years. If you’re a fan, then you should be happy to learn that Yo-kai Watch 4 is a thing, and it’s coming to the Nintendo Switch.

The official website of the video game stated that this title will connect the three worlds of the of Keita, the main character of the first Yo-kai, Keita’s daughter Natsume from the movie, Yo-kai Watch Shadowside: Oni-ō no Fukkatsu, and Shin from Yōkai Watch: Forever Friends.

Now, the developer behind this game is the well-known Level 5 team that have developed several successful video games in recent times. The first time learned of Yo-kai was back in 2011 when Level 5 made the first announcement.

Back then, the team talked about a manga and even an anime. The first game hit the scene in 2013, and the anime did the same in the following year.

All versions of the game are exclusive to Nintendo mobile platforms, which makes sense because the design and gameplay style might not attract gamers on the Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

New anime series in 2018

The latest anime series to have the Yo-kai name is known as Yo-kai Watch: Shadowside, and it came out in April, which is just a few months ago. The latest movie in the franchise, which is the fifth, is set to premiere on December 14 of this year.

I’ve seen a few aspects of the anime, and you know what? It’s an OK experience. It won’t please everyone, especially if you’re the type of person who’s looking for strong storytelling and character development.

At the end of the day, it works and many fans around the world are enjoying what’s on offer.