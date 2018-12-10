YO-KAI WATCH 4 Game Has Been Delayed To Spring 2019

Developer Level-5's upcoming role-playing game, Yo-Kai Watch 4, released a statement saying the game has been delayed to 2019. Here is more information on this change and the game itself.

The official Level5 website has announced that the Nintendo Switch role-playing game, Yo-Kai Watch 4, has been delayed from the original release date of winter 2018 to spring 2019. The site states the creative team wants to improve the quality and release the project with confidence that users will be satisfied. The developer also apologizes for the inconvenience and thanks fans for understanding.



The video game is part of the Yo-Kai Watch series for the Nintendo Switch and will include new tribes such as: Onnen, Goriki, Mononoke, Uwanosora, Tsukumono, Mikakunin and Omamori. A young Nate will appear as well as Whisper and Jibanyan. New characters like Shin Shimomachi and Nekomata have been announced. The title has no price tag yet.





DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE