You Will Not Be Able To Play As The DEATH NOTE Characters In JUMP FORCE

Bandai Namco’s Jump Force reveal brought together iconic characters but the two representing Death Note shown at the end of the trailer above won’t be playable in the fighting game.



If you saw the trailer completely, you would have noticed that Light Yagami and Ryuk, the two core characters from Death Note, were seen overlooking New York as characters fought on the streets. It seemed like they were looking over the fight instead of participating in it with the positioning of the characters making it look like there was something else going on with them. Bandai Namco confirmed that both of these two Death Note characters will be tied to the game’s story mode.



“We teased the characters, and those have more to do with the story that we’ll be talking about as the months come,” Bandai Namco’s public relations manager Nick O’Leary said.







After explaining that those two would be story mode characters, they answered whether you can play as them or not while taking into account the obvious overpowered nature of the Death Note book when it comes to a fighting game. O’Leary confirmed that you can’t play as the two.



“So those characters will not be playable. They’re more involved with the story,” O’Leary continued.



He added that Light Yagami isn’t a very action-oriented character and mentioned the limitations that others have when interacting with Ryuk, so it makes sense that they wouldn’t be playable. They also have the advantage of writing down anyone’s name in the Death Note and being rid of them, something that’ll certainly be brought up in the story mode – it just won’t be players themselves that are doing it.



O’Leary didn't explain how the two will fit into the story mode, so we don't know if the whole adventure is based around them or if they’re just a part of the events. Few characters have been revealed as well, so while Light Yagami and Ryuk aren’t playable, there’s still a chance that players will be able to take control of other Death Note characters should more be announced as the story continues.



