ZOIDS WILD: BLAST UNLEASHED Video Game Based On The Mecha Series Coming To The West

Zoids Wild: Blast Unleashed is coming to the Nintendo Switch, in the west, later this year. Hit the jump to learn more about the release and check out the announcement trailer!

Last February, Zoids Wild King of Blast launched in Japan, from Outright Games. When to released in Japan, the game was a huge hit and helped bring the new Zoids franchise into the spotlight.

Takara Tomy has released models in the Zoids line for decades; however, the Zoids Wild line marks the beginning of a new era for the franchise. The new franchise has released a brand new anime series, along with brand new models, along with the new game.

With how successful King of Blast has been for the company, in Japan, there was some speculation as to if and when the game would be making its way to the west. Thankfully, that wait will not be lasting for much longer as a brand new trailer has been revealed for the upcoming North American release!

The game, being released under the name Zoids Wild: Blast Unleashed, will be coming to the Nintendo Switch this October. Make sure to check out the new trailer, and don't forget to share your thoughts in the comments!





Unleash the power and animal instinct of Zoids, in spectacular head-to-head battles! Your strength in combat will decide who is victorious between Arashi's Team Freedom and the power-hungry Dark Metal Empire, in a new single-player story.



Zoids Wild: Blast Unleashed is coming to the Nintendo Switch in the west on October 16th!