ZOIDS WILD Video Game Has An Official Release Date
The Monthly Coro Coro Comic magazine has announced the official release date of Zoids Wild for the Nintendo Switch. The game will hit Japan in February 28 and will cost 6,458 yen or close to $57. The first fans who get the game will receive a Wild Liger Evil armor for its mecha.
Takara Tomy's video game, Zoids Wild, has an official release date for Japan. Here is more information on the franchise who has several media projects now.
When Zoids Wild was announced in February 2018, several projects were teased like an anime, a manga and a phone application. The anime started airing on July 7, 2018 and has 19 episodes planned for its first season. It is directed by Norihiko Sudo, written by Mitsutaka Hirota and animated by studio OLM.
The manga adaptation started publishing on April 2018 and is written by Moricha, published by Shogakukan and Coro Coro Comic does the serialization. As soon as more information on the game, like the North American release date, pops up, we will let you know.
