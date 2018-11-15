ZOIDS WILD Video Game Releases New Gameplay Trailer
The official TAKARATOMY YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.06 minute trailer for the upcoming mecha video game Zoids Wild. The video has several fights between mechas, the core gameplay of the title. It also showcases the ultimate moves, making a lot of flashy moves in camera. The game will hit Japan in February 28 and will cost 6,458 yen or close to $57.
Takara Tomy's video game, Zoids Wild, has shared a new gameplay trailer showcasing the title's mechanics and animation. Here is more information on the game.
The first fans who get the game will receive a Wild Liger Evil armor for its mecha. When Zoids Wild was announced in February 2018, several projects were teased like an anime, a manga and a phone application. The anime started airing on July 7, 2018 and has 19 episodes planned for its first season. It is directed by Norihiko Sudo, written by Mitsutaka Hirota and animated by studio OLM.
The manga adaptation started publishing on April 2018 and is written by Moricha, published by Shogakukan and Coro Coro Comic does the serialization. As soon as more information on the game, like the North American release date, pops up, we will let you know.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]