ZOIDS WILD Video Game Releases New Gameplay Trailer

Takara Tomy's video game, Zoids Wild , has shared a new gameplay trailer showcasing the title's mechanics and animation. Here is more information on the game.

The official TAKARATOMY YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.06 minute trailer for the upcoming mecha video game Zoids Wild. The video has several fights between mechas, the core gameplay of the title. It also showcases the ultimate moves, making a lot of flashy moves in camera.

The game will hit Japan in February 28 and will cost 6,458 yen or close to $57.



The first fans who get the game will receive a Wild Liger Evil armor for its mecha.

When Zoids Wild was announced in February 2018, several projects were teased like an anime, a manga and a phone application. The anime started airing on July 7, 2018 and has 19 episodes planned for its first season. It is directed by Norihiko Sudo, written by Mitsutaka Hirota and animated by studio OLM.