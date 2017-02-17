Don't Miss The Blu-Ray/DVD Release Of HUNTER X HUNTER SET 2 From VIZ Media
The latest edition of the action-packed anime series, HUNTER X HUNTER, will be available on Blu-ray and DVD on February 28th as VIZ Media expands its home media collection.
VIZ Media expands its home media collection with HUNTER X HUNTER Set 2, available to the masses on February 28th.
The two-disc Blu-ray set includes uncut English dubbed as well as Japanese subtitled dialogue options along with series trailers. Special bonus content and premiums exclusive to the Blu-ray edition includes a digital art gallery and three full-color HUNTER X HUNTER postcards. Each set contains 13 episodes (Episodes 14 to 26).
VIZ describes the anime and original manga series:
The HUNTER X HUNTER anime series reboots the popular HUNTER X HUNTER manga originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi. The anime adventure is broadcast in North America on Adult Swim’s Toonami and was produced by the famed animation studio, MADHOUSE. The fresh English voice cast includes the talented Erica Mendez as Gon Freecss, Cristina Vee as Killua Zoldyck, Keith Silverstein as Hisoka, and Erika Harlacher as Kurapika.
In the original HUNTER X HUNTER manga series, which is also published by VIZ Media (rated ‘T+’ for Older Teens), Hunters are a special breed, dedicated to tracking down treasures, magical beasts, and even other people. But such pursuits require a license, and less than one in a hundred thousand can pass the grueling qualification exam. Those who do pass gain access to restricted areas, amazing stores of information, and the right to call themselves Hunters.
About VIZ Media, LLC
Established in 1986, VIZ Media is the premier company in the fields of publishing, animation distribution, and global entertainment licensing. Along with its popular digital magazine WEEKLY SHONEN JUMP and blockbuster properties like NARUTO, DRAGON BALL, SAILOR MOON, and POKÉMON, VIZ Media offers an extensive library of titles and original content in a wide variety of book and video formats, as well as through official licensed merchandise. Owned by three of Japan's largest publishing and entertainment companies, Shueisha Inc., Shogakukan Inc., and Shogakukan-Shueisha Productions, Co., Ltd., VIZ Media is dedicated to bringing the best titles for English-speaking audiences worldwide.
