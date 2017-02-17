Don't Miss The Blu-Ray/DVD Release Of HUNTER X HUNTER SET 2 From VIZ Media

VIZ describes the anime and original manga series:

The HUNTER X HUNTER anime series reboots the popular HUNTER X HUNTER manga originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi. The anime adventure is broadcast in North America on Adult Swim’s Toonami and was produced by the famed animation studio, MADHOUSE. The fresh English voice cast includes the talented Erica Mendez as Gon Freecss, Cristina Vee as Killua Zoldyck, Keith Silverstein as Hisoka, and Erika Harlacher as Kurapika.

In the original HUNTER X HUNTER manga series, which is also published by VIZ Media (rated ‘T+’ for Older Teens), Hunters are a special breed, dedicated to tracking down treasures, magical beasts, and even other people. But such pursuits require a license, and less than one in a hundred thousand can pass the grueling qualification exam. Those who do pass gain access to restricted areas, amazing stores of information, and the right to call themselves Hunters.

