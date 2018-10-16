Here Are VIZ MEDIA'S Activities And Special Guests For ANIME NYC 2018
Viz Media has announced the activities it will be hosting and the special guests appearing in the upcoming Anime NYC 2018 convention. There will also be autograph sessions, events and some retail exclusives.
The most popular American manga and anime distribution company, VIZ Media LLC, has announced the planned activities and special guests for the upcoming anime convention, Anime NYC 2018. Here is more.
Anime NYC 2018 takes place on November 16 to 18 in Manhattan's Javits Convention Center. Visit animenyc.com for more information and to purchase tickets. Viz Media will have Booth #635 in the Exhibit Hall.
The convention will also host the North American premiere of K: Seven Stories "MEMORY OF RED - BURN - and the global premiere of K: SEVEN STORIES "CIRCLE VISION - NAMELESS SONG -. The guests appearing in the convention are: voice actor Masakazu Morita who plays Mishakuji Yukari and producer Go Nakanishi.
There will also be a Sailor Moon panel that will feature voice actors: Stephanie Sheh (English dub for Sailor Moon), Robbie Daymond who plays English Tuxedo Mask, Toru Furuya who plays Japanese Tuxedo Mask and the site teased more appearances that are not mentioned. Viz Media will host a panel where it talks about the latest news and upcoming releases as well as anime and manga titles that are licensed by it.
Here are the exclusive items found in the convention:
Japanese Manga Replicas - $15 each
SAILOR MOON SUPERS T-Shirt - $15
JOJO’S BIZARRE ADVENTURE – GOLDEN WIND Pin - $12
NARUTO SHIPPUDEN Hand-Numbered Poster - $50
These are the special preorder, prestreet and gifts with purchase items:
JOJO’S BIZARRE ADVENTURE SET 3 Limited Edition Blu-ray Preorder - $65
SAILOR MOON SUPERS PART 2 Combo Pack with art card set - $55
ABARA: COMPLETE DELUXE EDITION Manga Prestreet - $30
WE NEVER LEARN Vol. 1 Manga Prestreet - $10
RAN AND THE GRAY WORLD Vol. 1 Manga Prestreet - $15
MY HERO ACADEMIA Vol. 16 Manga Prestreet - $10
VIZ Media Anime NYC 2018 Anime Premieres & Official Panels:
Friday, November 16th
3:15pm K: SEVEN STORIES "Memory OF RED - BURN -”, Anime NYC Main Stage
Join VIZ Media for the exclusive North American premiere of K: SEVEN STORIES "MEMORY OF RED - BURN -”. Attendees will receive a special giveaway while supplies last!
Saturday, November 17th
2:15pm Official VIZ Media Panel, Panel Room 2
Catch the VIZ editorial team as they share thrilling tales of upcoming releases! The panel will feature special guests, trivia, prizes, and the latest. All attendees will receive a special giveaway item while supplies last.
3:45pm K: SEVEN STORIES "CIRCLE VISION - NAMELESS SONG -", Anime NYC Main Stage
Join us for the global premiere of K: SEVEN STORIES "CIRCLE VISION - NAMELESS SONG -" that will be highlighted by special guestsMasakazu Morita and Go Nakanishi. Catch insightful commentary a well as prize giveaways and an audience Q&A session.
Sunday, November 18th
12:45pm Official SAILOR MOON Panel, Anime NYC Main Stage
Join members of the SAILOR MOON English and Japanese voice cast to celebrate all things SAILOR MOON! Get ready for exclusive announcements, and awesome prizes. All attendees will receive a special giveaway item while supplies last. Voice cast special guests include Stephanie Sheh (Sailor Moon), Robbie Daymond (Tuxedo Mask), and Toru Furuya (Japanese voice actor of Tuxedo Mask).
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]