Here Are VIZ MEDIA'S Activities And Special Guests For ANIME NYC 2018

NARUTO SHIPPUDEN Hand-Numbered Poster - $50



These are the special preorder, prestreet and gifts with purchase items:



JOJO’S BIZARRE ADVENTURE SET 3 Limited Edition Blu-ray Preorder - $65

SAILOR MOON SUPERS PART 2 Combo Pack with art card set - $55

ABARA: COMPLETE DELUXE EDITION Manga Prestreet - $30

WE NEVER LEARN Vol. 1 Manga Prestreet - $10

RAN AND THE GRAY WORLD Vol. 1 Manga Prestreet - $15

MY HERO ACADEMIA Vol. 16 Manga Prestreet - $10

VIZ Media Anime NYC 2018 Anime Premieres & Official Panels:

Friday, November 16th

3:15pm K: SEVEN STORIES "Memory OF RED - BURN -”, Anime NYC Main Stage

Join VIZ Media for the exclusive North American premiere of K: SEVEN STORIES "MEMORY OF RED - BURN -”. Attendees will receive a special giveaway while supplies last!

Saturday, November 17th

2:15pm Official VIZ Media Panel, Panel Room 2

Catch the VIZ editorial team as they share thrilling tales of upcoming releases! The panel will feature special guests, trivia, prizes, and the latest. All attendees will receive a special giveaway item while supplies last.

3:45pm K: SEVEN STORIES "CIRCLE VISION - NAMELESS SONG -", Anime NYC Main Stage

Join us for the global premiere of K: SEVEN STORIES "CIRCLE VISION - NAMELESS SONG -" that will be highlighted by special guestsMasakazu Morita and Go Nakanishi. Catch insightful commentary a well as prize giveaways and an audience Q&A session.

Sunday, November 18th

12:45pm Official SAILOR MOON Panel, Anime NYC Main Stage