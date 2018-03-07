VIZ Media Headlines

K: SEVEN STORIES Previews The Final Three Films In The Anime Series

What will be the final three films in the K: Seven Stories franchise have all released new promo videos that feature ED's performed by angela.

marvelfreek94 | 7/3/2018
Filed Under: "VIZ Media" Source: via Anime News Network
The K franchise is back in the news again with more promo footage for their six-part film series, K: Seven Stories. This time showing off what GoRA and GoHands are putting out with their final three films; Lost Small World, Memory of Red ~BURN~, and Circle Vision ~Nameless Song~. Check out the promo videos below that showcase the ending themes by angela






 
Expect the series to premiere on July 7th with its first film R:B ~Blaze~ and then a new film to premiere at the beginning of each month until December! 
