K: SEVEN STORIES Previews The Final Three Films In The Anime Series

What will be the final three films in the K: Seven Stories franchise have all released new promo videos that feature ED's performed by angela.

The K franchise is back in the news again with more promo footage for their six-part film series, K: Seven Stories. This time showing off what GoRA and GoHands are putting out with their final three films; Lost Small World, Memory of Red ~BURN~, and Circle Vision ~Nameless Song~. Check out the promo videos below that showcase the ending themes by angela!













Expect the series to premiere on July 7th with its first film R:B ~Blaze~ and then a new film to premiere at the beginning of each month until December!

