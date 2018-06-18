K: SEVEN STORIES Reveals Three Promo Videos For The First Three Movies
In a brief bit of news, the website for the GoRA and Go Hands series, K; has begun streaming three new preview videos for the first three installments of their six part K film series, Seven Strories. In the videos we are finally able to hear the ending theme for each movie by angela! Check the three promo videos out below!
The release dates for the first three films are as follows: R:B ~Blaze~ July 7, SIDE:BLUE August 4, and SIDE:GREEN Setptember 1. Excited for the start of six brand new K movies? Share the excitement in the usual spot down below!
