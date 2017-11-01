New Viz Media/Overdrive Manga Series To Debut This Month!

Get ready to catch nearly 150 different manga series titles as part of Viz Media's expansion on Overdrive's massive reading platform.

Viz Media and Overdrive have joined forces to bring you an impressive collection of some of manga's most popular and renowned creators at participating public and school libraries across the U.S. and Canada. The series debut for January 2017 will include nearly 150 different series titles and over 650 volumes.



Overdrive supplies the industry's largest catalog of eBooks, audiobooks, streaming video and periodicals to 36,000 libraries, schools and retailers worldwide. Their platform includes 90 percent of all public libraries. They are owned by Rakuten, based in Tokyo.

New VIZ Media /Overdrive manga series include:

· BLUE EXORCIST

· DRAGON BALL

· ONE-PUNCH MAN

· TOKYO GHOUL

· JOJO’S BIZARRE ADVENTURE – PARTS 1, 2 & 3

· RUROUNI KENSHIN

· MY LOVE STORY!!

· YU-GI-OH!





Fan favorites such as BLEACH, DEATH NOTE, NARUTO, HUNTER X HUNTER and ONE PIECE will be included, and expanded as part of the new January additions!

