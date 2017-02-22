THE LEGEND OF ZELDA:TWILIGHT PRINCESS Manga Adaptation Announced By VIZ Media!

VIZ Media has announced it will debut the manga adaptation of the most famous of the "The Legend Of Zelda" video games, THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: TWILIGHT PRINCESS. Check out the details after the jump!

VIZ Media has announced it will publish the manga adaptation of The Legend of Zelda's most famous video game, THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: TWILIGHT PRINCESS. The publication is slated to be released on March 14th, 2017.



Based on the classic Nintendo® action video game series, the manga will feature story lines and artwork by creator Akira Himekawa, the team widely-renown for their previous ZELDA manga adaptations. Volumes will be released on a yearly basis.



“Zelda fans will love this latest release for one of the franchise’s most popular games,” says Michael Montesa, Editor. “The 13th video game in the Zelda saga, Nintendo’s Twilight Princess takes a notably darker, more mature tone than previous installments. This foreboding atmosphere is captured in this exciting new adaptation, which fans and players will want to add to their personal collections.”



VIZ describes the manga:

Once upon a time, wizards tried to conquer the Sacred Realm of Hyrule. The Spirits of Light sealed the wizards’ power within the Shadow Crystal and banished them to the Twilight Realm beyond the Mirror of Twilight. Now, an evil menace is trying to find Midna, Princess of the Twilight Realm, and the fragments of the Shadow Crystal to gain the power to rule over both the Twilight Realm and the World of Light.



