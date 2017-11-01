UPDATE: VIZ Media To Release Set 2 Of The BLEACH Anime Series On Blu-Ray!

Set 2 of the hit paranormal action adventure anime series, BLEACH, will be available to take home on Blu-Ray by the end of the month! Hit the jump and watch the new trailer!

VIZ Media, LLC annouced the latest addition of BLEACH will be available on Blu-Ray! Viz will release set 2 of the hit paranormal adventure anime series on January 31st. The set will include 4 discs, covering episodes 28-55. The episodes will be available with selections for dubbed English as well as Japanese with English subtitles. Special bonus content includes interviews with the English voice cast.Check out the english dubbed preview trailer!

More about the series from VIZ Media:

In the latest episodes, having been separated and now pursued by Soul Reapers, Ichigo and his friends, race towards the Shishinro Repentance Cell where Rukia awaits execution. With the help of Squad Four’s Hanataro, who risks imprisonment himself, Ichigo is led through an underground sewer system toward her cell. Will Ichigo have the strength to defeat the Soul Reaper Renji, who bars the way? In the midst of the chaos, the sudden murder of one of their own has the Soul Society in upheaval.

In the BLEACH anime series, for as long as he can remember, Ichigo Kurosaki has been able to see ghosts. But when he meets Rukia, a Soul Reaper who battles evil spirits known as Hollows, his life is changed forever. Now, with a newfound wealth of spiritual energy, Ichigo discovers his true calling – to protect the world of the living and the dead as a Substitute Soul Reaper. When Rukia is taken away to face the ruthless justice of the Soul Society, Ichigo and his friends must cross over and do battle in the spirit world...