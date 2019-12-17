VIZ And Crunchyroll Announce New North American Distribution Deal

In addition to it partnerships with WEBTOON, Adult Swim and HiDive, Crunchyroll is now expanding its relationship with VIZ Media to simulcast some previously Viz-exclusive titles.

Crunchyroll has made another strategic move as the anime streamer has revealed that they will now begin simulcasting some previously Viz-exclusive titles. Already 18 new titles have been added to Crunchyroll's catalog including One-Punch Man season 1, 3 Naruto movies, 3 Naruto Shippuden movies and all the episodes for Death Note, Accel World, K and more. However, this is but the first wave of Viz titles that will soon be available for streaming on Crunchyroll. The next batch is slated to be added this Thursday, December 19.



Earlier in July, Crunchyroll and Viz announced a deal for Viz to release Crunchyroll exclusives on home video but this time, the flow of new content will flow the other way as CR adds Viz's extensive catalog. Expect a lot of older titles to be added to Crunchyroll in the coming months. Hopefully, the old Zoids! TV anime series make the crossover sooner rather than alter.



Following the end of its content-sharing partnership with Funimation in October 2018 (due to Sony's acquisition of Funimation), Crunchyroll has since partnered with HiDive, WEBTOON, Adult Swim's Toonami and Viz Media.

