VIZ Media Acquires Publishing Rights Of THE ART OF NEON GENESIS EVANGELION And DAYTIME SHOOTING STAR

The most popular American manga and anime distribution company, VIZ Media LLC, has announced new publishing acquisitions straight from New York Comic Con. Here is more information on the series.

VIZ Media has announced the publishing acquisitions of The Art of Neon Genesis Evangelion: 2007-2017 and the shojo manga series, Daytime Shooting Star. New York Comic Con finalized yesterday but more news keep hitting the web.



The Art of Neon Genesis Evangelion: 2007-2017 will present a collection of artworks from the series. The comprehensive edition, which is coming out in Summer 2019, compiles several illustrations of the project. The other acquisition is the shojo manga, Daytime Shooting Star. This manga series is written by Mika Yamamori, Shueisha published it and appeared in Margaret magazine. The manga ran from May 2011 to November 2014. The series has inspired a live-action feature film.



The film was directed by Takehiko Shinjo, naoko Adachi wrote the screenplay and Toho performed distribution. The following actors had starring roles: Mei Nagano, Shohei Miura and Alan Shirahama. The film came out on March 24, 2017 in Japan and has a box office number of $9,481,654 dollars.



The Art of Neon Genesis Evangelion: 2007-2017 -

A collection of ten years’ worth of illustrations from the Neon Genesis Evangelion franchise, including movie art, concept art, collaborations with mobile video games, fashion spreads, dozens of illustrations from NEON GENESIS EVANGELION character designer Yoshiyuki Sadamoto, and much, much more!

Daytime Shooting Star -