VIZ Media Announces Release Date Of JUNI TAISEN: ZODIAC WAR Manga

One of the biggest animation distribution companies out there, VIZ Media, just announced Juni Taisen: Zodiac War . The battle royale manga will be hitting stores next month. Here is the latest!

VIZ Media is one of the most popular English manga and anime distributors. The newest report says the company will be releasing Juni Taisen: Zodiac War on October 2nd.



Rated "T+" for mature teens, Shonen Jump magazine will publish the manga, the MSRP will be $9.99 U.S., a fully-colored poster will be attached.



The manga will be available in several apps: Kobo, Nook, comiXology, iBooks and Google Play.

“The JUNI TAISEN: ZODIAC WAR manga brings author NISIOISIN’s novel to life with graphic depiction of the intense battles,”

says editor Marlene First.

“A thrilling adventure and a merciless battle for survival awaits!”

12 fighters will be fighting in a battle royale match, based on the Japanese light novel from NISIOISIN. The novel has an anime adaptation as well, check out the trailer for the series down below.

Crunchyroll will offer the streaming of Juni Taisen: Zodiac War, the animated adaptation of the series of light novels by NisiOisin and Hikaru Nakamura. Naoto Hosoda (Hataraku Maou-sama !, Shuffle!) directs this

Graphinica

animated project.



Sadayuki Murai (Sidonia no Kishi, Natsume Yūjinchō) is responsible for writing the script while Chikashi Kadekaru (Scar-red Rider XechS, Hōkago Mania Club) does the original designs of Hikaru Nakamura. Gō Shiina (Kyousougiga, God Eater) is responsible for composing the music for the production company Avex Pictures.

Viz Media describes Juni Taisen as:

Every 12 years, 12 fighters take the form of the Chinese zodiac and engage in a battle royale. With their strength and mysterious powers, they fight to the death and the sole survivor is granted the ultimate prize – any wish.