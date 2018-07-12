Viz Media Announces The New Free Shonen Jump Service

The most popular American manga and anime distribution company, VIZ Media LLC, has announced a new free service that the popular manga magazine, Shonen Jump, is taking. Here are the details.

The official Viz Media YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.21 minute trailer for the new free service that the popular manga magazine, Shonen Jump, is adapting. Hisashi Sasaki was the Editor-in-Chief for Shonen Jump and worked with the American Shonen Jump for 15 years before he transferred over to Hissho Jump, where he currently works at. Sasaki explains how this new service is evolving by going free for everyone.



Viz Media's Shonen Jump website will have the latest three chapters of every manga series free for a limited time. A new membership, going for $1.99 each month, will give you access to over 10,000 manga chapters in the site. This new service will launch on December 17, along with a seven-day free trial.



Viz Media has free chapters of several series already, however, their English version of Shonen Jump is going for $25.99 each year or $0.99 per issue. Popular series include, One Piece, My Hero Academia, Black Clover and The Promised Neverland.



The company also explained that current subscribers of the English Weekly Shonen Jump will be transferred to the new subscription plan. Subscribers can read up to 100 chapters each day, no more. English digital editions of chapters will not be available anymore.





DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE