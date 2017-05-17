VIZ MEDIA Announces Their Plans And Exclusives At This Years ANIME CENTRAL 2017
Heading out to this years Anime Central in Rosemont Illinois? If you are then you are in luck! Today, VIZ Media announced their upcoming panels and retails goodies for the upcoming convention. From One-Punch Man to Sailor Moon they've got you covered!
Check out all the details for Viz Media's upcoming panels and retail exclusives for this years Anime Central 2017. Don't forget to let us know what you think!
That isn't all either, they have some great things going on in their booth as well. Lucky Anime Central goers will have a chance to collect three different types Boruto posters. Check out VIZ Media's panel's and retail exclusives below!
VIZ Media’s Anime Central 2017 Panels Include:
Friday May 19th
4:30 PM VIZ Media Official Panel (Panel Room 1)
Description: Join the VIZ Media crew to celebrate some of your favorite titles like ONE-PUNCH MAN, TOKYO GHOUL and SAILOR MOON. There might even be jokes and prizes!
Saturday May 20th
4:00 PM SAILOR MOON Official Panel (Panel Room 1)
Description: Celebrate everyone’s favorite Guardians of Love & Justice with can’t-miss news and plenty of sparkle and fun!
Exclusive VIZ Media products (booth #I-201) at Anime Central 2017 include:
-
WEEKLY SHONEN JUMP: An annual Subscription ($30 ) which includes an exclusive Weekly Shonen Jump t-shirt and YU-GI-OH! Promo card!
-
Exclusive: SAILOR MOON S T‐Shirts $15 each Unisex sizes available!
-
SAILOR MOON R THE MOVIE: Home Media Set Blu-ray/DVD Combo Pack ($30) which includes an exclusive Mini-Shikishi Art Board Gift with Purchase!
-
Pre-Street Manga Titles – Be The First To Catch These New Releases! AFTER HOURS, Vol. 1 $10GOLDEN KAMUY, Vol. 1 $13
-
Bundles – Dive Into Curated Collections Of Hot Titles! ONE-PUNCH MAN, Vols. 1-3 $20, BORUTO Manga Vol. 1 & BORUTO: THE MOVIE Blu-ray/DVD Combo $32(Includes a full-color postcard set as exclusive gift with purchase), ONE-PUNCH MANManga Vol. 1 & Blu-ray/DVD Combo Pack $60 (Includes a “Hero Association” Pin as exclusive gift with purchase).
-
Exclusive Gift with Purchase: Limited Edition VIZ Media Tote In 2 Available Designs! ONE-PUNCH MAN or SAILOR MOON
