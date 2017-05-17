VIZ MEDIA Announces Their Plans And Exclusives At This Years ANIME CENTRAL 2017

Related Headlines

REVOLUTIONARY GIRL UTENA Manga Box Set Will Hit Next Month! Be-PaPas and Chiho Saito's Revolutionary Girl Utena and The Adolescence of Utena returns in a hardcover deluxe set next month. Learn more after the link!

BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS Anime Series Rights Acquired By VIZ Media! VIZ Media has announced that they've acquired the rights to the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime series, including digital broadcast, home media and merchandising! Hit the link to learn more!