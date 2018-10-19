VIZ MEDIA Announces Three New Anime Home Media Releases

VIZ Media has announced the home media release of: Accel World: Infinite Burst's Blu-ray, Terraformars: Revenge season 2 and Sailor Moon S: The Movie. The first two titles have a release date of October 23, Sailor Moon did not specify a release date.



Infinite Burst will be out on Blu-ray with an MSRP of $24.98 and its DVD with an MSRP of $19.98. The movie will include both English and Japanese audio, a character gallery, two OVAs (original video animations) in Reverbaration and Vacation.



Terraformars will have a Blu-ray and DVD combo pack with an MSRP of $59.99. This bundle contains all the 13 episodes of season 2. Blu-ray episodes are 1080p and the bonus features for this set include a digital art gallery and behind-the-scenes interviews with members of the English voice cast.



Sailor Moon S: The Movie has a Blu-ray and DVD combo pack with an MSRP of $29.98 and a standard DVD set with an MSRP of $19.98. Both English and Japanese audios are available. The bonues features for the Blu-ray/DVD pack include interviews with the English voice cast, English credits and other surprises.









