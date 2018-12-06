VIZ MEDIA No Longer Owns The Rights To SHAMAN KING
With a series that began in 1998, Hiroyuki Takei's Shaman King quickly became one of VIZ Media's popular manga properties and has stayed with the company for about two decades. Many fans from the west remember the series as its anime aired on the FOX BOX on Saturday mornings. However, news has dropped that the rights to the manga would no longer be with VIZ media. While Kodansha has since been publishing the series and had the rights secure since at least December; this looks to not be the case anymore.
VIZ Media recently announced that their manga property, Shaman King, is no longer in their pantheon of properties as they do not have the rights anymore! Hit the jump for details.
While is may seem as there is a dim light on the Shaman King franchise and a possibly uncertain future. There are still spinoff works that are in development or publishing. One such series is, Shaman King The Super Star; which is starting a new arc and is published by Kodansha's Shonen Magazine Edge. Another is a spin off series focusing on the character named Tao Jun. Now as to where the series is headed after this point may still be a mystery; it is safe to assume the franchise will not go down so easily. Curious as to what will happen to the series now? Share your thoughts below!
https://s33.postimg.cc/jylekcogf/king_body.jpg />
