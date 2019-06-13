VIZ MEDIA Releases Junji Ito Art Session on YouTube!

Posted to their official YouTube channel on Tuesday, Viz Media shared a one-our live drawing session recorded in February at the 2019 Toronto Comics Art Festival performed by Junji Ito, famed Japenese horror magaka. His work is both intensely captivating and creepy, many of which are very much like a bad acid trip (one supposes). The man's lines are impeccable, his mind full of chilling vision.



This lovely gesture by Viz Media allows fans of Ito and aspiring horror artists alike a glimpse into the creative process of one of the horror genre's greats. The session provides continuous close-ups, handy for anyone interested in following Ito's process, and fully translated Q&A as he draws and shares his experiences with the audience.







As if we needed any more reasons to love Viz Media. What did you think of the session? Let us know in the comments!