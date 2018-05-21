VIZ Media Will Be Screening Three SAILOR MOON Movies In US Theaters

VIZ Media and Fathom Events have joined forces yet again to bring us three films in the Sailor Moon franchise onto the big screen in North America!

Sailor Moon is one of the worlds most beloved and longest lasting anime franchises; joinging the ranks of Gundam, Lupin the 3rd and DragonBall. The reason it has endured for so long, much like every franchise mentioned before, is becasue of the fans. With that knowledge Viz Media and Fathom Events has decided to bring a few of their movies to the North American screens at the end of this summer. Those movies include Super Sailor Moon S: The Movie; with an encore screening of Super Sailor Moon R: The Movie. Another day will be screening Sailer Moon SuperS: The Movie and also a screening of the short story Sailor Moon SuperS Plus - Ami's First Love. A trailer for the event can be seen below!







Tickets will be on sale for both screenings on June 1st and we can catch Super Sailer Moon S and Super Sailor Moon R on July 28 dubbed and July 30 subbed. We can catch Sailor Moon Super S and the Ami's First Love short on August 4th dubbed and August 6th subbed.

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE