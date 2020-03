NEW MUTANTS Director Confirms That The Movie Will Feature A "Beautiful Same-Sex Love Story"

A rumor relating to this did the rounds last year, and now director Josh Boone has confirmed that two female members of the team will indeed be romantically involved in his upcoming The New Mutants movie.

here is dani. she doesn’t know why she is here...or so she says. #NewMutants is in theaters April 3. pic.twitter.com/oGKIETsLui — New Mutants (@NewMutantsFilm) March 11, 2020

A rumor did the rounds last year that two members of the team inwould be involved in a same-sex relationship, and now director Josh Boone has confirmed that Rahne Sinclair (Maisie Williams) and Dani Moonster (Blu Hunt) will share a romantic connection.Boone tells EW In the comics, Wolfsbane and Mirage are best friends who share a very close bond, and Williams reveals that the movie simply expands on that connection.explains the formerstar.Many movies promote LGBTQ elements in the buildup to their release only to end up featuring a tiny moment or hint that barely registers, so fans will understandably be a little skeptical about this. It remains to be seen how Rahne and Dani's story will play out in, but Williams does admit that their relationship is not a major part of the film.she says.We'll find out if this is more than a single shot of the characters glancing into each other's eyes whenhits theaters on April 3. You can check out a new Mirage-centric character promo below.