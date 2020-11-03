NEW MUTANTS Director Confirms That The Movie Will Feature A "Beautiful Same-Sex Love Story"
A rumor did the rounds last year that two members of the team in The New Mutants would be involved in a same-sex relationship, and now director Josh Boone has confirmed that Rahne Sinclair (Maisie Williams) and Dani Moonster (Blu Hunt) will share a romantic connection.
"There's a beautiful love story at the heart of it, which I know is a weird thing to hear," Boone tells EW. "It’s sort of the spine and focus of some of the character-driven stuff in the film."
In the comics, Wolfsbane and Mirage are best friends who share a very close bond, and Williams reveals that the movie simply expands on that connection. "Rahne and Dani have a telepathic connection in the comics, and so we just wanted to extend that in the film and put that within reality," explains the former Game of Thrones star. "If they really could understand each other on that level, then you’d probably end up falling in love with that person."
Many movies promote LGBTQ elements in the buildup to their release only to end up featuring a tiny moment or hint that barely registers, so fans will understandably be a little skeptical about this. It remains to be seen how Rahne and Dani's story will play out in The New Mutants, but Williams does admit that their relationship is not a major part of the film.
"It's not really a story about these two characters understanding their sexuality," she says. "It’s not centered around that and they don’t really necessarily label it. No one else does either and no one really questions it."
We'll find out if this is more than a single shot of the characters glancing into each other's eyes when The New Mutants hits theaters on April 3. You can check out a new Mirage-centric character promo below.
