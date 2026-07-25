SDCC '26: Marvel Studios Hall H Presentation LIVE Blog - Could We Get Another AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Cast Reveal?

After skipping last year’s convention, Marvel Studios is back at San Diego Comic-Con for what’s set to be the biggest Hall H presentation of the weekend—and attendees are bracing for an extended look at the highly anticipated Avengers: Doomsday!

Whether Kevin Feige brings a full trailer, exclusive footage, or another round of casting announcements remains to be seen, but whatever hits the screen in San Diego is bound to blow the roof off Hall H.

Specific details on tonight's presentation are still under wraps, but first looks at upcoming shows like VisionQuest, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season two, and Daredevil: Born Again season three—all slated for release over the next few months—seem on the table. And, of course, fans are holding out hope for a major update on next year’s epic Avengers: Secret Wars.

Plus, with casting reportedly underway, there’s plenty of buzz that we might finally get an official release date—and maybe even the first cast announcements—for Jake Schreier's X-Men reboot, although only time will tell.

Marvel Studios' Hall H presentation begins at 5:30 PM PST (8:30 PM EST)!

Follow along below and leave your comments in the usual space!

Marvel Studios' projected slate for 2026 and beyond:

Spider-Man: Brand New Day (July 31, 2026)

(July 31, 2026) VisionQuest (October 14, 2026)

(October 14, 2026) Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man - Season 2 (Late 2026)

- Season 2 (Late 2026) Avengers: Doomsday (December 18, 2026)

(December 18, 2026) Daredevil: Born Again - Season 3 (Early 2027)

- Season 3 (Early 2027) Avengers: Secret Wars (December 17, 2027)

(December 17, 2027) Wonder Man - Season 2

- Season 2 Black Panther 3

Armor Wars

Blade

Nova

Shang-Chi 2

X-Men

Avengers: Doomsday is expected to feature Robert Downey Jr. ("Victor von Doom / Doctor Doom"), Chris Evans ("Steve Rogers"), Chris Hemsworth ("Thor"), Pedro Pascal ("Reed Richards / Mister Fantastic"), Paul Rudd ("Scott Lang / Ant-Man"), Anthony Mackie ("Sam Wilson / Captain America"), Florence Pugh ("Yelena Belova"), Vanessa Kirby ("Sue Storm / Invisible Woman"), Ebon Moss-Bachrach ("Ben Grimm / The Thing"), Wyatt Russell ("John Walker / U.S. Agent"), Channing Tatum ("Remy LeBeau / Gambit"), Simu Liu ("Xu Shang-Chi"), Ian McKellen ("Erik Lehnsherr / Magneto"), Tom Hiddleston ("Loki"), James Marsden ("Scott Summers / Cyclops"), Patrick Stewart ("Charles Xavier / Professor X"), Joseph Quinn ("Johnny Storm / Human Torch"), Sebastian Stan ("Bucky Barnes / Winter Soldier"), David Harbour ("Alexei Shostakov / Red Guardian"), Letitia Wright ("Shuri / Black Panther"), Lewis Pullman ("Bob Reynolds / Sentry"), Kelsey Grammer ("Hank McCoy / Beast"), Danny Ramirez ("Joaquin Torres / Falcon"), Winston Duke ("M'Baku"), Alan Cumming ("Kurt Wagner / Nightcrawler"), Hannah John-Kamen ("Ava Starr / Ghost"), Rebecca Romijn ("Raven Darkhölme / Mystique"), Alex Livinalli ("Attuma"), Mabel Cadena ("Namora"), Tenoch Huerta Mejía ("Namor"), India Rose Hemsworth ("Love"), Kathryn Newton ("Cassie Lang"), Benedict Cumberbatch ("Dr. Stephen Strange / Doctor Strange"), and Hayley Atwell ("Peggy Carter").

The Russo Brothers helmed the blockbuster, with a screenplay from Michael Waldron and Stephen McFeely. The Russos are also attached as producers alongside Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, with Louis D'Esposito and Callum McDougall onboard as executive producers.