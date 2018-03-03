10 Diverse Playable Characters We Want Added To DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ





The first 8 DLC characters have already been leaked but if FighterZ holds on to its popularity in the coming months, there could be a second and maybe even a third round of characters added. If that occurs, here are 10 additions we think would make significant impacts to the game's PvP strategy and also provide significant tweaks to the outcome of the game's Story Mode.

10. Master Roshi

One of the earliest transformations in Dragon Ball history came in the form of Master Roshi's Max-Power technique. This transformation has a fatal drawback though in that Roshi virtually loses all mobility and must commit all of his energy into his next attack, leaving him virtually powerless. That technique, along with the Mafuba aka Evil Containment Wave (a technique that can seal even the most powerful foes. Goku recently used it in Dragon Ball Super) would make Roshi a force to be reckoned with in FighterZ.

09. Kid Goku

Despite the series skyrocketing in popularity during the exploits of a teenage Goku in DBZ, nearly everyone has a soft spot in their heart for the plucky, young upstart Kid Goku. FighterZ could also do with another Krillin-size fighter with a small hit-window.



Despite the series skyrocketing in popularity during the exploits of a teenage Goku in DBZ, nearly everyone has a soft spot in their heart for the plucky, young upstart Kid Goku. FighterZ could also do with another Krillin-size fighter with a small hit-window.

Chiaotzu could arguably fit this criterion as well but the franchise has moved away from the little Chinese vampire as he rarely appears in Dragon Ball Super. There's also the fact that he works well as an assist character for Tien. The nostalgia factor alone for Kid Goku is enough to ensure that his inclusion would be very popular within the fighting game community.

08. Great Saiyaman w/ Videl

Series creator Akira Toriyama is a noted fan of Japanese wrestling, hence all the wrestler-like posing done by the Ginyu Force and more recently, the Pride Troopers in Dragon Ball Super. The Z-Universe's great hero of justice is already referenced in FighterZ as Gotenks makes fun of Gohan's alter-ego before they meet up in a battle.



Series creator Akira Toriyama is a noted fan of Japanese wrestling, hence all the wrestler-like posing done by the Ginyu Force and more recently, the Pride Troopers in Dragon Ball Super. The Z-Universe's great hero of justice is already referenced in FighterZ as Gotenks makes fun of Gohan's alter-ego before they meet up in a battle.

Before the game's roster was set there was actually a lot of debate as to whether fans wanted the game to include Mystic Gohan or the Great Saiyaman. The former won out but if there's a second round of DLC character additions, don't rule out Satan City's superhero protector.

07. Nail

Sure, Nail got his tail handed to him by a base-form Frieza but he had some pretty interesting attacks and has persisted all these years later as a fan favorite character that the DBZ community loves to speculate over. After the Saiyans, the Nameks are one of the most naturally powerful races in all of Dragon Ball.



Sure, Nail got his tail handed to him by a base-form Frieza but he had some pretty interesting attacks and has persisted all these years later as a fan favorite character that the DBZ community loves to speculate over. After the Saiyans, the Nameks are one of the most naturally powerful races in all of Dragon Ball.

Nail has been a character who's been featured in several other video games, including Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 and Dragon Ball Fusions and has his own attacks that separate him from Piccolo. It would be very cool if you selected him and Piccolo as part of your three-man team and then when one called the other for an assist, they fused instead of attacking.

06. Dabura

Dabura is another Dragon Ball character who made a somewhat brief appearance but has remained popular nonetheless. A member of the Demon Race, Dabura received a power-up from the evil wizard Babidi after becoming his henchman. This gave him enough power to battle Super-Saiyan 2 Gohan to a standstill in Dragon Ball Z, just before Majin Buu was released and proceeded to kill him.



Dabura is another Dragon Ball character who made a somewhat brief appearance but has remained popular nonetheless. A member of the Demon Race, Dabura received a power-up from the evil wizard Babidi after becoming his henchman. This gave him enough power to battle Super-Saiyan 2 Gohan to a standstill in Dragon Ball Z, just before Majin Buu was released and proceeded to kill him.

His unique ability to turn his opponents into stone would provide some diverse new gameplay mechanics for FighterZ. Other abilities include a Dhalsim-like Demon Flame attack that shoots from his mouth and he can also manifest various magical weapons.

05. Gogeta

Sure, Gogeta only appeared in Dragon Ball films but there's precedence for that given the next DLC is set to include Frieza's brother, Cooler. Unlike Vegito, which is the fusion of Goku and Vegeta using the Potara earrings, Gogeta is a fusion that occurs when Vegeta and Goku use the Metamorman Fusion Dance.



Sure, Gogeta only appeared in Dragon Ball films but there's precedence for that given the next DLC is set to include Frieza's brother, Cooler. Unlike Vegito, which is the fusion of Goku and Vegeta using the Potara earrings, Gogeta is a fusion that occurs when Vegeta and Goku use the Metamorman Fusion Dance.

A non-canon character that only appeared in video games, the film Dragon Ball Z: Fusion Reborn and Dragon Ball GT, fans have debated for years as to which fusion is more powerful.

04. Uub

When Dragon Ball Super ends later this month, many anime fans expect the final episode to sink up with the final moments of the Dragon Ball Z finale which fast forwarded 10 years after Buu's defeat and showed Goku meeting the reincarnation of Kid Buu for the first time.



When Dragon Ball Super ends later this month, many anime fans expect the final episode to sink up with the final moments of the Dragon Ball Z finale which fast forwarded 10 years after Buu's defeat and showed Goku meeting the reincarnation of Kid Buu for the first time.

A prominent character in Dragon Ball GT, Uub's inclusion would be a nice introduction for new fans before a "rumored" new anime series depicts events that occurred after that moment. Dende has already hinted at Uub's existence in Dragon Ball Super, a tease that had the fandom buzzing for weeks.

03. Jiren

The final opponent for Son Goku to defeat in Dragon Ball Super, Jiren is likely the strongest fighter he's ever faced (outside of Whis and Beerus). As Dragon Ball FighterZ likely didn't want to spoil any of the final episodes of Super, there are no characters that debuted in the Tournament of Power arc included in the game. However, with Hit's inclusion in the base roster, a second round of DLC additions are virtually guaranteed to include the mighty warrior.

02. Toppo w/ Pride Troopers

Think of the match you could have and the dialogue that would occur between Captain Ginyu. There might be nothing but posing for the first 3 minutes of the match. After Jiren, Toppo is the most powerful member of the Pride Troopers, giving even Super Saiyan Blue Goku a run for his money. With his recent ascension to God of Destruction and the potential for several comical assists from his subordinates, Toppo would make a fine addition to the FighterZ roster.