New Teaser For Upcoming Anime Series DIES IRAE Has Landed
The upcoming anime series Dies Irae was financed through a crowdfunding campaign ending in July 2015, through which 96,560,858 yen was raised, over three times the orignial target of ¥30,000,000. The PC game "Dies irae" series released in 2007. The anime was unveiled in December 2015, and is scheduled to air on television October 6, 2017. It will be produced by the studio Genco, with script supervision by the game's designer, Takashi Masada.
With there being less than a month until the release of the anime adaptation of Dies Irae: The Day Of Wrath a new short teaser has hit! Hit the jump to get all the details!
Here is the new teaser released for the release of the series, followed by the first official promo video and some key art for your viewing pleasure!
Dies Irae Synopsis:
Dark supernatural people, magic and magical weapons catalyzed by human souls, beautiful girls with guillotine marks that appear in dreams, the strongest enemy who is death.
What did you think of the article? Have you played the video game series? Are you interested in watching this anime when it comes out in October? Let us know all your thoughts in the comments below!
